Brazilian-based QR Capital received approval from the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commiss The U. S. still does not allow crypto ETFs to trade on national stock exchanges.
Read Full Story
- First Approved Brazilian Bitcoin ETF Seeks To Raise 500 Million BRL ($90,000,000 USD) - March 22, 2021
- Ebang Hopes to Capture a ‘Competitive Edge’ After Developing a Next-Generation 6nm Bitcoin Mining Chip - March 22, 2021
- Bitcoin is ‘more a substitute for gold than the dollar’ — Fed Chair Powell - March 22, 2021