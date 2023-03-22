The year’s first bitcoin exchange-traded fund, which invests in futures rather than following a crypto index, began trading as cryptocurrencies are on a roll and outperforming roiling stock and bond markets. The Bitcoin Strategy Optimum Roll ETF (BITC …
