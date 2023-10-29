Notable: $BITO traded $1.7b last week, 2nd biggest week since its wild WEEK ONE. $GBTC did $800m. That’s $2.5b (top 1% among ETFs) into two less desirable methods (vs spot) for exposure = while we …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- First Bitcoin ETF trades $1.5B as GBTC ‘discount’ echoes $69K BTC price - October 29, 2023
- Bitcoin’s Bull Run Fueled by Institutional Demand from BlackRock, JPMorgan and Vanguard - October 29, 2023
- Altcoins calm as Bitcoin displays stability – What next after Fed meeting? - October 29, 2023