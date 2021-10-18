The first U.S. bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund will start trading Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. What to know before adding it to your portfolio.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- First bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund starts trading Tuesday. What to know before adding it to your portfolio - October 18, 2021
- The first bitcoin-linked ETF is set to debut and 6 other key things that happened in crypto this past week - October 18, 2021
- Bitcoin Bull Lee Says Futures ETF May Attract $50 Billion in First Year - October 18, 2021