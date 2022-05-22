First bitcoin transaction with 10,000 bitcoins for two large Papa John’s Pizza marks its 12-year anniversary.
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
4 hours ago
2022-05-22
Pizza’s anecdote with bitcoin. Lasco Hanyecz who was a miner back in 2010, was craving for pizza on May 18,2022. So he, decided to have pizza’s but, strangely wanted to do something unique about the …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)