The launch of Jacoby Bitcoin ETF follows the debut of a Bitcoin Equities ETF on the Euronext Amsterdam exchange by Melanion Capital in June 2023. The ETF is designed to track the Melanion Bitcoin …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- ‘Greatest Rug Pull Ever’—‘Shocking’ Fed Warning Heralds Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP And Crypto Price Chaos - August 15, 2023
- First EU spot Bitcoin ETF hits Euronext Amsterdam exchange - August 15, 2023
- tBTC Gives Bitcoin Holders Access to Solana for the First Time - August 15, 2023