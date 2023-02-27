Short-bitcoin funds saw inflows of $10 million last week compared with outflows of $12 million from long positions, according to crypto asset manager CoinShares, as upbeat U.S. ec …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin drops 1% to start the week, and Texas regulators oppose Voyager deal: CNBC Crypto World - February 27, 2023
- Bitcoin bulls remain in charge even in the face of increasing regulatory FUD - February 27, 2023
- First Mover Americas: Betting Against Bitcoin Was Popular Move Last Week - February 27, 2023