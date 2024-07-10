Bitcoin rallied to over $59,000 early in the European morning, extending a recovery from below $54,000 at the start of the week. The rally could see BTC reclaim $60,000 but will be short-lived, Markus Thielen, founder of 10x Research, said. “The $55,000-$ …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Climbs Back Above $59K, but Rally Could Be Short-Lived - July 10, 2024
- Bitcoin price hovers around $58,000 amid second-largest Bitcoin’s outflow from BitMEX - July 10, 2024
- Is Bitcoin Failing The German Government’s ‘Liquidity Test’? Bitcoiners Clap Back - July 10, 2024