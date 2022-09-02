The latest price moves in bitcoin (BTC) and crypto markets in context for September 2, 2022. First Mover is CoinDesk’s daily newsletter that contextualizes the latest actions in the crypto markets.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Inches Up After Report Shows Slowing US Jobs Growth - September 2, 2022
- First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Inches Up After Report Shows Slowing U.S. Jobs Growth - September 2, 2022
- Bitcoin Attempts to Break Range While Testing Highs of the Week - September 2, 2022