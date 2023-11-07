Prices of the ORDI token tied to the Bitcoin Ordinals protocol surged 50% in 24 hours after it was listed on the crypto exchange Binance as an emerging project under the “seed” tag. “ORDI is a …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin open interest passes $15B as analyst warns of 20% BTC price dip - November 7, 2023
- First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Ordinals Protocol Token Jumps 50% - November 7, 2023
- Bitcoin inches up; Dogecoin, Solana lead losses – Forkast News - November 7, 2023