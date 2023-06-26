Bitcoin (BTC) has slid about 3% after rallying to a one-year high on Friday above $31,300, trading currently at $30,300. The crypto’s roughly 20% drive higher over the past 10 d …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Retreats Slightly From 12-Month High - June 26, 2023
- Analysis-Fever over BlackRock’s bitcoin fund faces chill of rate hikes and regulations - June 26, 2023
- ‘Open The Floodgates’—Crypto Suddenly Braced For Volatility Amid $100 Billion Bitcoin And Ethereum Price Boom - June 26, 2023