“While this by no means guarantees that Grayscale will convert its bitcoin trust into an ETF, the move does allow Grayscale’s application to move forward,” Kiely said. “It also opens the door for …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Focus on BTC fundamentals, says Edward Snowden – Bitcoin Amsterdam - October 16, 2023
- First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Spot ETFs Inch Closer to Reality in U.S. - October 16, 2023
- Bitcoin’s Lightning Network seeks resurgence after losing its way - October 16, 2023