The surge in premium reflects a bullish bias and may entice ” carry traders ” looking to profit from discrepancies in the two markets.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin soars past $45K for first time since April 2022 - January 2, 2024
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Surges Past $45K To Highest Since April 2022 On Bitcoin ETF Expectations As This BTC Derivative Closes On $7.5 Million - January 2, 2024
- First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Tops $45K for First Time in 21 Months - January 2, 2024