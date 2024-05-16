This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter, putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Gains as Inflation Cheer Sends S&P 500 to Record Highs. Technical Signs Flash Green. - May 16, 2024
- First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Tops $66K as Interest-Rate Cuts Loom - May 16, 2024
- FirstEnergy was billed $5,000 per month to pay Dennis Kucinich for bitcoin consulting: Capitol Letter - May 16, 2024