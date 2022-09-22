Bitcoin is up 3.3% on the day, roughly back to the level it was early Wednesday before the Fed announced it will raise its benchmark rate by 0.75 percentage point. Market Move: The XRP token has …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Up 3% After Wild Ride on ‘Fed Rate Day’ - September 22, 2022
- Bahrain Approves Bitcoin, Crypto Payments For Over 5,000 Merchants - September 22, 2022
- Tether and The City of Lugano Announce 1 Bitcoin prize for Plan B Forum Ticket Holders - September 22, 2022