Bitcoin extended its uptrend over the weekend, reaching a high of $23,900 on Sunday, a level last seen on Aug. 17. The world’s largest cryptocurrency has since retreated to around $23,200. Since the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Was Weekend Warrior - January 30, 2023
- New Bitcoin ATM Opens In Reading, PA For Buying And Selling Crypto Currency - January 30, 2023
- Bitcoin claims its yearly high, stays out of Fear zone for 11 days straight - January 30, 2023