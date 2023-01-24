The token rose above $23,000 early Tuesday, amounting to a 30% rally in two weeks. On-chain flows tracked by analysts at cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex show the amount of bitcoin transferred from miner addresses to wallets owned by exchanges has declined to multiyear lows.
