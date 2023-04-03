Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Latest Prices Top Stories Bitcoin has been testing the $30,000 mark, as it traded between $27,500 and $28,900 over the weekend. The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market value was flat on Monday …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Potential Fed pivot has crypto and macro analysts ultra-bullish on Bitcoin’s price prospects - April 3, 2023
- Bitcoin Liquidity Dries Up as Regulatory Crackdowns, Volatile Market Bite - April 3, 2023
- A Style Of Substance: How Natalie Smolenski Will Grapple With Big Ideas At Bitcoin 2023 - April 3, 2023