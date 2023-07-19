Crypto investors have poured money into bitcoin exchange-traded products at a record pace ever since BlackRock filed for a spot-based ETF on June 15. New data from K33 Research shows the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- First Mover Americas: Investors Pile Into Bitcoin ETPs Following BlackRock ETF Filing - July 19, 2023
- Young RFK to back dollar with Bitcoin if elected - July 19, 2023
- A BlackRock ETF Would Supercharge The Bitcoin Mining Industry - July 19, 2023