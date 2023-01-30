The retail giant’s initiative, especially in NFTs, may force some regulatory clarity for digital assets. Cryptos surge in Sunday trading.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- First Mover Asia: Amazon’s Web3 Foray Will Be a Compliance Nightmare; Bitcoin Tops $23.9K - January 29, 2023
- Mooners and Shakers: MINA, MANA and MATIC surge as Bitcoin and co stay the upwards course - January 29, 2023
- Canaan Comments on How Crypto Winter has Impacted Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Sector - January 29, 2023