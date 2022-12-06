Bitcoin was recently trading down 1.1% over the past 24 hours, although it clung above its $17,000 support of the last six days. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has seemingly …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Falls on Inflation Fears but Continues Its Ride Above $17K - December 5, 2022
- Bitcoin Prices Have Been Holding Up Well Lately—What’s Next For The Cryptocurrency? - December 5, 2022
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Struggle With Rate-Hike Anxiety: Analyst Says Crypto Relief Rally ‘Isn’t Over’ - December 5, 2022