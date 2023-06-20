Good morning. Here’s what’s happening: Prices: BTC was trading at $26.8K, but Oanda Senior Market Analyst Craig Erlam is skeptical that bitcoin’s price will rise significantly in the months ahead amid uncertain industry and economic news. Insights …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- First Mover Asia: Bitcoin ‘Looks Vulnerable’: Analyst - June 19, 2023
- Bitcoin gains ground, Ether rises, Solana leads winners, BNB little-changed to lower - June 19, 2023
- The Ordinals-Focused Infighting Is Bad For Bitcoin - June 19, 2023