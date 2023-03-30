Good morning. Here’s what’s happening: Prices: Investors shrugged off concerns about the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s suit against Binance to send bitcoin above $28K again. Insights: The Ethereum Goerli test network has been a proving ground …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Rises Above $28.3K Despite Binance Legal Woes - March 29, 2023
- Why Is Bitcoin Going Up? - March 29, 2023
- Bitcoin Price Predicted To Hit $30K – 6 Altcoins That Will Also Pump - March 29, 2023