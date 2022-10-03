First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Sees No October Rise Yet; the Dollar as the Protocol in the Future of Money?
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-10-02
Good morning. Here’s what’s happening: Prices: Bitcoin started what has historically been a strong month about where it ended a dismal September, holding over $19K. Insights: USDC’s stablecoin-fueled …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)