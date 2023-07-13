Push bitcoin and other major digital assets significantly higher. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was recently trading at $31,328, up 3.2% over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin shot as …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Soars to One-Year High at $31.7K as Crypto Investors Savor Partial Ripple Victory - July 13, 2023
- Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin All Popped on the Ripple Ruling - July 13, 2023
- Europe’s First Spot Bitcoin ETF Set To Debut Amidst Growing Interest In The U.S. - July 13, 2023