Insights: Large bitcoin holders are increasing, but BTC sent to exchanges are sinking. Is the trend bullish? Crypto investors inferred more from an unexpectedly torrid ADP private sector jobs report and surprisingly robust ISM Services Index than a softer job opening survey.
