Over the past week, the connection between the red metal and cryptocurrency has grown tighter, which bodes well for investors. But a strengthening U.S. dollar may suggest a less rosy future.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- First Mover Asia: Bitcoin’s Strong Correlation to ‘Dr. Copper’ Grows Healthier; Bitcoin Seesaws Back to $17.8K - December 14, 2022
- Here is why Bitcoin price gave back all its intraday gains - December 14, 2022
- Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Cuts 2023 Hashrate Outlook by Nearly 30% - December 14, 2022