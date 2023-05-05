As the East begins its trading day, crypto is confused. Bitcoin is down 0.5% to $28,869 and ether is down 1.45% to $1,878. Meanwhile, the frog-themed PEPE coin is up almost 80% in the last 24 hours, …
