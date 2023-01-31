Bitcoin and ether began the business day in Asia in the red, with the world’s largest digital asset down just under 4% on-day to $22,795 and the latter down 4.8% to $1,568. Investors are eyeing a busy …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- First Mover Asia: Centralized Exchange Tokens Post Solid Gains in January Despite SEC Interest; Bitcoin, Ether, in the Red. - January 30, 2023
- Ordinals Launches NFTs on Bitcoin, Unsurprisingly Sparking Controversy - January 30, 2023
- BITO: Playing Bitcoin’s Big 2023 Rally - January 30, 2023