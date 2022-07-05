Studios are raising significant amounts of capital, but they must build games that do a better job of engaging users; ether and most other major cryptos rise.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- First Mover Asia: Crypto Game Consoles Aren’t Needed as Web3 Gaming Has Workers, Not Gamers; Bitcoin Dips, Then Regains Its Perch Above $20K - July 5, 2022
- GBTC: SEC Slams Grayscale, Bitcoin Adoption – How The ‘Arbitrary’ Argument No Longer Matters - July 5, 2022
- Bitcoin spot trading activity drops substantially - July 5, 2022