Michael Wu says that bitcoin offers “a better form” of storing value than any previous type of asset and that ether provides great value as a “tech infrastructure investment.” …
Read Full Story
Candlestick Patterns
Chart Patterns
Technical Indicators
|
Menu
Continuation Patterns
Menu
Reversal Patterns
Menu
|
Menu
Candlestick Patterns
Chart Patterns
Technical Indicators
|
Menu
Continuation Patterns
Menu
Reversal Patterns
Menu
|
Menu
Michael Wu says that bitcoin offers “a better form” of storing value than any previous type of asset and that ether provides great value as a “tech infrastructure investment.” …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Discussion about this post