Bitcoin is opening the Asia trading week up 1.3% at $28,383, while Ether is up 0.5% to $1,863. The CoinDesk Market Index, a measure of the overall crypto market’s performance, is up about 1%. “The …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- First Mover Asia: Is a ‘Sharp Move’ Around the Corner for Bitcoin and Ether? - April 9, 2023
- Bitcoin price analysis: BTC drops below $28,000 after a bearish return - April 9, 2023
- Coinbase plans to integrate Bitcoin lightning network - April 9, 2023