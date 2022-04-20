First Mover Asia: Is Germany Really the Most Crypto-Friendly Jurisdiction? Maybe Not: Bitcoin Gains
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-04-19
Bitcoin (BTC) continuing its recovery from a five-week low around $38,700 on Monday. As of press time, the largest cryptocurrency was changing hands at $41,300, still well off the high around $48,000 …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)