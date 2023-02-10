ALSO: CoinDesk analyst Glenn Williams considers the significance of “whales” sending bitcoin back to exchanges, while smaller investors remove it.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- First Mover Asia: Kraken Crypto Staking Settlement Bedevils Markets as Bitcoin Lingers Below $21.9K - February 9, 2023
- Crypto industry fears a staking ban, as some turn to bitcoin: ‘It has always been on the safe side of regulation’ - February 9, 2023
- OnChain Monkey NFTs Double in Price After Creators Put Them on Bitcoin - February 9, 2023