First Mover Asia: Remember ICOs? You Would Have Made a Fortune if You HODLed; Bitcoin Slogs Toward $20K
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-06-28
Investors who purchased a breadbasket of blue chip coin offerings about five years ago would have generated an 819% return, even with the current bear market; most cryptos fell in Tuesday trading.
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)