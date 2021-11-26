First Mover Asia: What Holiday? Bitcoin Soars Past $59K Amid Brisk Trading

Bitcoin broke above $59,000 with at least one analyst expecting a “healthy” holiday rally. Technician’s take (Editor’s Note): On account of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, today’s First Mover Asia will …
