In the span from December 30, 2022, to December 30, 2023, the Bitcoin mining landscape experienced a transformative year marked by significant achievements and industry-leading players. A total of 54, …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Five Bitcoin mining pools dominated 2023 with 84% of total blocks - January 1, 2024
- Bitcoin miners accumulate $1.5 billion in revenue in December - January 1, 2024
- SEC Expected to Greenlight Spot Bitcoin ETFs This Week, According to Insider Information - January 1, 2024