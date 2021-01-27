The investment firm said the Bitcoin trust shares would be available for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols BITC.U and BITC.UN.
Read Full Story
- 4 investing heavyweight firms answer the 5 most burning bitcoin questions facing investors as the cryptocurrency sees unprecedented volatility - January 27, 2021
- Following in Grayscale’s footsteps, new Bitcoin trust goes public in Canada - January 27, 2021
- Bitcoin Tumbles Back Below $30,000 as Record Momentum Fades - January 27, 2021