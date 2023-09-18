Bitcoin ( BTC) starts the new week with optimism as traders greet the first green weekly candle in over a month. BTC price strength appears to be gradually improving after a weak August and start of …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Rises With Key Price Level in Sight. How This Week Could Bring a Big Move. - September 18, 2023
- FOMC versus BTC price ‘local bottom’ — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week - September 18, 2023
- What Europe’s new spot Bitcoin ETF means for global markets - September 18, 2023