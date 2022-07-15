Industry players said a better macroeconomic picture, certain trading patterns and further deleveraging could help bitcoin and the crypto market find a bottom.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- For bitcoin to bottom here’s what the market wants to see — and it could mean a further 30% drop - July 14, 2022
- Bitcoin Mining Rig Prices Slump to Near 2-Year Lows Amid Celsius Bankruptcy - July 14, 2022
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Surges as Fed Governor Talks Down 100 Basis Point Rate Hike - July 14, 2022