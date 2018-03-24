Is bitcoin a currency, or an investment? A speculative bubble, or here for the long run? As the debate continues, one thing is certain. Bitcoin is filling the holes of the legacy financial system and providing real solutions for pressing problems, like the …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- For world’s ‘unbanked,’ bitcoin is the future - March 24, 2018
- Bitcoin’s Terrible Impact on Energy Consumption and Ecology - March 24, 2018
- Do You Have to Pay Taxes on Bitcoin Earnings? Taxpayers Could Pay the Price if They Don’t, IRS Warns - March 24, 2018