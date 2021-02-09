The dollar slumped to its lowest in a week on Tuesday as investors began entertaining doubts about the scale of a recent rally driven by expectations of a faster pandemic recovery in the United States …
Read Full Story
FOREX-Dollar retreats on U.S. recovery doubts; bitcoin tops $47,000 for first time
The dollar slumped to its lowest in a week on Tuesday as investors began entertaining doubts about the scale of a recent rally driven by expectations of a faster pandemic recovery in the United States …