TOKYO, July 11 (Reuters) – The dollar eased on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell set the stage for a rate cut later this month, vowing to “act as appropriate” to ensure the world’s …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell bolsters rate cut bets; bitcoin sinks - July 11, 2019
- Bitcoin Dips $1k In 1 Hour As Markets Take A Hit - July 10, 2019
- Trade Wars And Easy Money Could Send Bitcoin, ETH, XRP, And LTC Prices To New Highs - July 10, 2019