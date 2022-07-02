Forget about $20,000, here is what you actually should be watching for in Bitcoin
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 hour ago
2022-07-02
Bitcoin price sees a sharp drop in volatility as the new monthly pivots come in more narrowly from each other than the ones in June. A similar pattern can be spotted between April and May, where in …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)