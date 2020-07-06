Forget Bitcoin and Gold: I’d Buy These Battered Shares Today to Weather Volatility
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2020-07-06
Fortis Inc. (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) looks to offer a better risk/reward tradeoff relative to Bitcoin or gold for investors seeking to combat market volatility.The post Forget Bitcoin and Gold: I’d Buy …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)