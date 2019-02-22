Cannabis stocks are the next huge growth area and wont be like Bitcoin says one wealth adviser. Carol Pepper says legalization in Canada has “blown through expectations.” Cannabis in Canada is legal f…
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Forget Bitcoin, cannabis is the place to go, says US wealth advisor - February 22, 2019
- Third-Top Exchange OKEx Lists Ripple and Bitcoin Cash on Customer-to-Customer Platform - February 22, 2019
- Bitcoin Remains On Hunt For $4.2K Despite Price Consolidation - February 22, 2019