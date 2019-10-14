In less than four months, the price of Bitcoin has fallen by over a third. This highlights the volatility of the virtual currency, as well as the risks involved in purchasing it. Although the FTSE 100 …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Forget Bitcoin. I’d buy FTSE 100 growth shares to get rich and retire early - October 13, 2019
- Bitcoin Will End the Reign of ‘Dictators and Toll Trolls,’ Says Tim Draper - October 13, 2019
- Bitcoin Price: Which Countries Have the Biggest Premiums? - October 13, 2019