I’d shun cash, gold and Bitcoin and buy UK shares now because they offer superior income and growth prospects over the longer run. The post Forget cash, gold and Bitcoin. I’d buy UK shares now in an …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin trader shares 7 reasons to be bullish on BTC beyond $12K - October 21, 2020
- Ban All Ransomware Payments, in Bitcoin or Otherwise - October 21, 2020
- Forget cash, gold and Bitcoin. I’d buy UK shares now in an ISA to get rich - October 21, 2020