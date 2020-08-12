Forget Facebook, Apple, Google And Amazon—Bitcoin Is Suddenly Behaving ‘Like A Tech Stock’
2020-08-11
London-based digital asset management firm CoinShares has recommended investors allocate 4% of their portfolios to bitcoin—arguing “bitcoin, in its growth phase, behaves like a tech …
