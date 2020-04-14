If you have £2k to spare, this crashing FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE:UKX) share looks a better long-term buy than Bitcoin or gold. The post Forget gold and Bitcoin! I’d invest £2k in this crashing FTSE 100 …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Forget gold and Bitcoin! I’d invest £2k in this crashing FTSE 100 share - April 14, 2020
- Bitcoin Daily: COVID-19 Credentials Initiative Works On Certificate; Blackmoon Crypto Exchange To Shutter - April 14, 2020
- The Bitcoin Price Has Outperformed All Other Major Asset Classes Over The Past Year - April 13, 2020